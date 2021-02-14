Uniswap (UNI) Price Reaches $20.84 on Top Exchanges

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $20.84 or 0.00042810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $6.28 billion and $776.50 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005766 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 61.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000092 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,233,344 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog

Uniswap Token Trading

Uniswap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.