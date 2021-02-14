United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Short Interest Update

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the January 14th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In related news, Director Gary W. Glessner acquired 3,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $39,337.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,132.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in United Bancorp by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 206,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBCP opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. United Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.41.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 23, 2020, it operated through a network of nineteen banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

