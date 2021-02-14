United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Trimmed by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 2.4% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.91.

NYSE UPS opened at $163.39 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

