UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.91 Billion

Equities research analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to announce sales of $68.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $69.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $64.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year sales of $278.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $273.14 billion to $282.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $301.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $291.20 billion to $309.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,293 shares of company stock worth $11,207,401. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $328.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $345.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

