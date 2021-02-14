Universa Hits Market Capitalization of $11.96 Million (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Universa token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Universa has a total market capitalization of $11.96 million and $58,355.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Universa has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Universa Profile

Universa (CRYPTO:UTNP) is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

