Universa Market Cap Reaches $12.91 Million (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Universa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Universa has a total market cap of $12.91 million and $65,261.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Universa has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00068025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.25 or 0.00979886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.43 or 0.05205724 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00024770 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00017681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

About Universa

UTNP is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

