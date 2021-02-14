Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the January 14th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 189,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 54,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 38,073 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.10. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.
