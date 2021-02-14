UnlimitedIP Price Tops $0.0059 on Top Exchanges (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 67% higher against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $7.78 million and $2.24 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00068510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.66 or 0.00974359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00051385 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.95 or 0.05221328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00025121 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00018280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

