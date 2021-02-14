UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $18.77 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $216.74 or 0.00451204 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

