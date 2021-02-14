Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Reaches $6.76

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for $6.76 or 0.00014072 BTC on major exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $67.60 million and approximately $9.24 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 28.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00070235 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.85 or 0.01011404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00053228 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.76 or 0.05378725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00025069 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00018209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

UQC is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

