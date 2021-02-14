Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Tops $6.54 on Top Exchanges

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $6.54 or 0.00014020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $65.36 million and approximately $9.40 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00061093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.23 or 0.00875713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00047509 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,314.60 or 0.04965167 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00023962 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00017276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

