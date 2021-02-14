US Bancorp DE Acquires 11,164 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Aptiv worth $30,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Aptiv by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

APTV stock opened at $156.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $156.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.30.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

