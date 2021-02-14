US Bancorp DE Acquires 35,015 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,015 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $127.71 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $127.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.80 and its 200 day moving average is $111.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

