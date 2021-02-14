US Bancorp DE Acquires 6,058 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of American Electric Power worth $21,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,696,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of AEP opened at $78.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.