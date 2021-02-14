US Bancorp DE Buys 3,334 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Rockwell Automation worth $19,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 57,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,799 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 7,000 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.03, for a total value of $1,722,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,952 shares of company stock worth $9,292,515 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $249.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $268.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.28.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.