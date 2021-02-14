US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of V.F. worth $33,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,390,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,309,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,540,000 after purchasing an additional 585,392 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,588,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in V.F. by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 354,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,874,000 after purchasing an additional 253,993 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

VFC opened at $79.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -611.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.