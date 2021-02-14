US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $20,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

NYSE:NOC opened at $297.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $374.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.60. The stock has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.