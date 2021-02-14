US Bancorp DE Has $21.64 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,703 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Sysco worth $21,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after buying an additional 270,101 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sysco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sysco by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $76.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,088.99, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $79.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.31.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $40,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.