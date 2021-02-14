US Bancorp DE Has $23.35 Million Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.13% of NICE worth $23,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 8.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in NICE by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NICE alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NICE from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.83.

NICE opened at $277.63 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.59 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.49 and a 200-day moving average of $241.80.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.