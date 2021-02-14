US Bancorp DE Has $26.72 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,013,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,563 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 7.11% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $26,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 103,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 18,857 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.43. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $28.55.

