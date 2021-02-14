US Bancorp DE Has $27.91 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Novartis were worth $27,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 407.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $92.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.40.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $3.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

