US Bancorp DE Has $34.25 Million Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,789 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 2.29% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $34,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1,373.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60.

