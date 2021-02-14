US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,687 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $21,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 78.6% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in The Progressive by 50.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Progressive by 11.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays began coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

PGR stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.29. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $311,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,509 shares of company stock worth $5,663,770. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

