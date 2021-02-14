US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.11% of Fastenal worth $31,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAST. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 15,946.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,902,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,748,000 after buying an additional 1,890,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fastenal by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,203,000 after buying an additional 1,305,165 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Fastenal by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,271,000 after buying an additional 812,811 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,498,000 after purchasing an additional 766,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,647,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.24. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,950 shares of company stock valued at $282,412. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

