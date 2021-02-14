US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 2.62% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $20,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGZ. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8,171.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $339,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $587,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 52.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $119.19 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.88 and a fifty-two week high of $124.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.07.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

