US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

BND opened at $86.84 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.87.

