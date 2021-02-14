US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,173 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.13% of iShares MBS ETF worth $34,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $99,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.