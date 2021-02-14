US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,431 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $28,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.31.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $70.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.18. The company has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.34, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

