US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,302 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $27,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,528,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 85,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.72.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.