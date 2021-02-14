US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.12% of The Clorox worth $29,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other The Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 467,085 shares of company stock valued at $94,387,978. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.06.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $185.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

