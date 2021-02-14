US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.13% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $21,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,639. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $96.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.57. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $98.37.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

