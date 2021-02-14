US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,199 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $24,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 7,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 391,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after buying an additional 256,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.18. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $55.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.