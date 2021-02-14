US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,449 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,535,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,353,000 after purchasing an additional 535,573 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 466,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,874,000 after purchasing an additional 168,154 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 347.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 178,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,467,000 after purchasing an additional 138,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $27,815,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $223.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $223.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.