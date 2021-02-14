US Bancorp DE Purchases 24,559 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of KLA worth $20,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of KLA by 116.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,267,000 after acquiring an additional 534,158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 883,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,139,000 after acquiring an additional 52,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 91.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after acquiring an additional 263,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,918 shares of company stock worth $2,465,188. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $331.81 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $334.77. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

