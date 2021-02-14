US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $26,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Bank raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $20,040,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD opened at $260.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.54 and its 200-day moving average is $283.49. The stock has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.69.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

