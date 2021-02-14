US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,803 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FedEx were worth $27,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 789.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,470,000 after buying an additional 46,054 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in FedEx by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,341,000 after buying an additional 18,081 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 17,662 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,450 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $263.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.19. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.