US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 229,512 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.29% of Pentair worth $25,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Pentair by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 3.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

NYSE:PNR opened at $53.63 on Friday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $59.30. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

