US Bancorp DE Sells 10,853 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,853 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,112,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 77,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $217.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $218.39.

