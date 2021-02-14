US Bancorp DE Sells 117,267 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117,267 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Eaton worth $26,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 40,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 19,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETN opened at $123.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.