US Bancorp DE Sells 13,343 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,343 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SAP were worth $19,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SAP by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,071,000 after purchasing an additional 658,526 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,086,069,000 after purchasing an additional 206,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SAP by 192.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,175,000 after purchasing an additional 106,252 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth about $11,596,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 270.7% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 78,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,203,000 after buying an additional 57,120 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SAP opened at $131.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $157.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.35.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

