US Bancorp DE Sells 15,634 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,634 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $19,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WY. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 85.47 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.27. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

