US Bancorp DE Sells 1,711 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cigna were worth $28,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,420.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total value of $2,843,493.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,079 shares in the company, valued at $11,401,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,278 shares of company stock worth $34,947,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $206.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.93 and its 200 day moving average is $193.25. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on CI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.