US Bancorp DE Sells 18,318 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 295,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,318 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.10% of Magna International worth $20,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,237,000. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 42,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 52,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the third quarter worth about $7,122,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Magna International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Magna International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Magna International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.59.

Shares of MGA opened at $77.90 on Friday. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $77.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

