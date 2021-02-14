US Bancorp DE Sells 19,854 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,854 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $34,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,496,000 after purchasing an additional 663,656 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

