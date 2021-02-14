US Bancorp DE Sells 2,501 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $21,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

LRCX opened at $586.16 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $597.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $516.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.95.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,257 shares of company stock valued at $14,502,258 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.