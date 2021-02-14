US Bancorp DE Sells 32,716 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 32,716 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $25,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,668,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $267,973,000 after acquiring an additional 691,989 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,879,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $211,176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,830 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,440,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,513,000 after acquiring an additional 120,022 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,193,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,717,000 after acquiring an additional 531,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. Guggenheim raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 100.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.