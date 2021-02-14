US Bancorp DE Sells 38,188 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.12% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $29,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $116.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.88. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,914.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,949,213. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

