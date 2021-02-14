US Bancorp DE Sells 46,564 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,564 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.65% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $32,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 983.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $54.75 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.46.

