US Bancorp DE Sells 46,901 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,901 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $21,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,239,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 298,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,149,000 after buying an additional 161,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

TIP opened at $127.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

