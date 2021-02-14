US Bancorp DE Sells 602 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Cintas worth $27,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cintas by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $342.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.99. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

